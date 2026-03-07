China’s “New Quality Productive Forces” forward looking vision: Pak Consul General

BEIJING, Mar 7 (APP): Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu, Tanvir A. Bhatti praised the concept of “New Quality Productive Forces” as a forward-looking vision that aligns perfectly with Pakistan’s developmental priorities.

“We want Pakistani enterprises, universities and tech talents to actively participate in China’s advancement in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, robotics, and emerging industries,” the Consul General told CEN.

The 2026 Chinese government work report, delivered during the ongoing national “two sessions”, has unveiled an ambitious blueprint for future industries that is already drawing global attention to the country’s technological prowess. It outlines a clear vision to foster strategic emerging industries and future-oriented sectors, signaling a high-tech leap that is opening new avenues for international cooperation.

According to the government work report, China’s R&D expenditure intensity has reached 2.8% of GDP, while the transaction value of technology contracts increased by 10.8%. Such investments are delivering tangible outcomes, with Chinese advancements in artificial intelligence, biomedicine, robotics, low-carbon technologies and quantum computing now internationally recognized as cutting-edge. Industrial robot production surged by 28%, integrated circuit output grew by 10.9%, and new energy vehicle production exceeded 16 million units. Looking ahead, China remains on track to achieve carbon peak by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and innovation-driven development.

This domestic push for high-tech advancement is creating a magnetic pull for international partners seeking to share in China’s innovation-driven growth.

Such participation is already taking shape in Southwest China, a region poised to become even more open and globally connected under the 15th Five-Year Plan. The Consul General highlighted the region’s potential, noting, “Southwest China, especially Chengdu and Chongqing, is a leading tech hub with proven strengths in electronics, software development and emerging technologies.” He expressed a strong desire to link Pakistani innovators with Chinese institutions for joint research, technology transfer, skill development and startup cooperation in these cutting-edge fields.