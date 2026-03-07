China’s Hubei delegation holds open group activity in Beijing

BEIJING, March 7 (APP): China’s Hubei delegation to the Fourth Session of the 14th National People’s Congress held its third plenary meeting and media open day in Beijing, during which the draft plan for the “15th Five-Year Plan” was reviewed and made fully available to Chinese and foreign media throughout the session.

Wang Zhonglin, secretary of the provincial party committee, director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and head of the delegation, presided over the meeting.

Li Zhaoxun, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee, governor and deputy leader of the delegation, and other senior leaders and officials attended the meeting.

Wu Haiping, Deputy Administrator of the General Administration of Customs, and relevant comrades from the General Office of the State Council, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Finance attended the meeting to hear opinions.

Chen Ping, Hu Lishan, Yu Zheng, Song Baoliang, Li Junjie, Huang Yan, Yang Jun, Wang Yanxin, Representatives Sun Daojun, Ma Chunshan and others took the floor to express their unanimous endorsement of the draft framework for the 15th Five-Year Plan and to speed up the construction of Wuhan’s nationally influential science, technology and innovation center.

Suggestions were made regarding supporting the high-quality development of the Dabie Mountains Revolutionary Base Area, establishing a central hub node for a nationwide integrated computing network in Hubei Province, fostering and expanding a national-level smart environmental protection industry cluster, and promoting the construction of major projects for “iron-water-road-air” multimodal transportation.

After the review, Chinese and foreign journalists participating in the meeting conducted focused interviews around key issues of interest and concern.

Wang Zhonglin, Li Sanxun, Ma Xinqiang, Wang Jianqing, Xu Weilin, Wang Jun, Min Hongyan, Huang Li, Xia Xiran and other nine representatives, respectively, made decisive progress in promoting the construction of the fulcrum, optimizing the modern urban system to build a new pattern of regional development, and accelerating the construction “World Vision Valley,” Dongfeng Automobile made breakthroughs in its transformation, promoted the transformation and upgrading of the textile industry, ensured high-level protection of the Yangtze River, implemented the concept of “two mountains” to promote the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas, developed the industry of humanoid robotics, and built a world-renowned cultural and tourism destination.

People’s Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Central Television, Guangming Daily, Economic Daily, China Daily, Science and Technology Daily, China News Service, Workers’ Daily, The Paper, Dahun News, Cover News, Phoenix Television, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong Economic Bulletin, Macau Monthly, Real Brazil, Reuters, RIA Novosti, APP and other 87 Chinese and foreign media outlets attended the conference for interviews.