China welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan, Afghanistan

BEIJING, Oct 20 (APP): China welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan and commends relevant countries for their contribution, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Both the countries are China’s traditional friendly neighbors. The two countries are and will always be each other’s neighbors, he said while responding to a question during his regular briefing.

“We hope from the bottom of our heart that the two countries will continue to properly handle their differences through dialogue and consultation, realize a full and lasting ceasefire, and jointly maintain peace and stability in both countries and the wider region,” he added.

He said that the Chinese side also support their effort to that end. Together with the international community, China stands ready to continue playing a constructive role for the improvement and development of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.