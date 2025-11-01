China to host 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Nov 1 (APP):Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the handover ceremony of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and announced that China would host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen of Guangdong Province.

President Xi Jinping stressed that as the most important mechanism for economic cooperation in the Asia Pacific, APEC has made crucial contributions to growth and prosperity in the region. Building an Asia Pacific community is the sure path toward long-term progress and prosperity in the region. It is also the shared vision of all sides.

In 2026, China will be honored to host APEC for the third time. China stands ready to take this as an opportunity to bring all parties together to advance the goal of an Asia Pacific community, promote growth and prosperity in the region, energize practical cooperation on priorities including FTAAP, connectivity, digital economy and AI, to inject greater vitality and impetus to development in the Asia Pacific and deliver more benefits to the people of the region.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that Shenzhen is a modern international metropolis on the Pacific coast that only decades ago was a primitive fishing village. Its transformation is a miracle in world history created by the Chinese people.

It is also an important window showcasing China’s steadfast commitment to the mutually beneficial strategy of opening up. China looks forward to welcoming all sides in Shenzhen next year to chart a course for Asia Pacific development and build together a brighter tomorrow for the region.

APEC economic leaders attending the ceremony actively supported China in taking over as the host of APEC in 2026, echoed China’s vision for APEC next year, and looked forward to the great success of the APEC “China Year” in advancing regional cooperation and promoting common development and prosperity.