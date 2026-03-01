China strongly condemns the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader

BEIJING, Mar 1 (APP):China firmly opposed and strongly condemned the attack and assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and urged an immediate cessation of military operations, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Sunday.

“The attack and killing of Iran’s supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security. It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it,” the spokesperson said.

“We urge an immediate stop to the military operations, no further escalation of the tense situation and joint effort to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large,” the spokesperson added.