China, South Asia should deepen regional cooperation in industry, supply chain: CAITEC Researcher

BEIJING, Jun.20 (APP):Official data from China’s Ministry of Commerce shows in 2024, trade volume between China and South Asian nations approached $200 billion, doubling over the past decade with an average annual growth rate of approximately 6.3%.

At the ongoing 9th China-South Asia Expo, Zhou Mi, Research Fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAITEC), shared his view on the Impacts of Deepening China–South Asia Cooperation.

“The essence of global cooperation lies in people. As the most densely populated region in the world, China and South Asia have the potential to set a powerful example for the international community—if we can achieve peace, stability, and prosperity for our people. Together, we represent an immense market—not only in China, but also in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries—each with consumer populations in the hundreds of millions. This market holds tremendous potential to drive high-quality, efficient economic development.

We should deepen regional collaboration in industrial and supply chains, and on that basis, build institutional platforms such as free trade agreements and the Belt and Road Initiative. Through close cooperation, we can establish a more resilient trade ecosystem. The market is already sending a clear message: cooperation is better than confrontation. Confrontation only disrupts supply chains and exacerbates the challenges of poverty alleviation.”

The 9th China–South Asia Expo and the 29th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair officially opened on June 19 in Kunming, China.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Yunnan provincial government, the event will be one of the most important events for economic and trade exchanges between China and South Asian nations this year, China Economic Net reported.

Commenting on the wide array of South Asian products on display, Zhou remarked: “The variety is dazzling. After more than a decade of development, many South Asian products have successfully entered the Chinese market and continue to evolve. Feedback from Chinese consumers has helped these products improve in both quality and design. This positive cycle of interaction is breathing fresh vitality into the market.”

Finally, Zhou shared his insights for South Asian entrepreneurs aiming to enter the Chinese market: “First, have confidence in China’s commitment to openness—our doors will only open wider.

Second, consider going beyond traditional business models by partnering with Chinese firms and leveraging new technologies and platforms such as e-commerce. And third, do not only view China as a single, unified market. Understand the diverse needs of different provinces and culture gropes, build sustainable partnerships to seize long-term opportunities.”