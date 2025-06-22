- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jun 22 (APP): Given the current international system characterized by the rise of protectionism, where nations prioritize their interests over the common good, dense footprints of multilateralism are solidifying between China and South Asia promising new dynamics of pool resourcing, economic collaborations and financial jackpots.

In the wake of holding the high spirit of multilateralism trade volume between China and South Asian countries has already reached nearly 200 billion U.S. dollars. More economic bonanzas are ahead as traders and entrepreneurs of China and South Asiana countries have flocked together to explore and tap business ventures in the 9th China–South Asia Expo and the 29th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair officially opened on June 19 in Kunming, China.

Co-hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Yunnan provincial government, the event has taken place at a critical juncture of time when forces of unilateralism have unleashed zero-sum policies that favours only global north stripping of developing nations’ right to grow side by side, according to an article published by CEN.

Under such formidable challenges, expo has come up with new silver linings allowing the participants to enter the welcoming Chinese market that commits wide range of openness. South Asian traders have full-fledged chance to cash in Chinese business environment going beyond traditional business models by partnering with Chinese firms and leveraging new technologies and platforms such as new quality productive forces and AI plus.

If participants understand the diverse needs of different provinces and culture gropes, they can easily build sustainable partnerships to seize long-term opportunities.

China-South Asia Expo has an immense potential to build channels for mutual learning, innovative ideas, and consensus building among all parties. As per my bend of mind, new areas of cooperation are being explored in Expo. On the basis of consolidating traditional cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure and energy and minerals, activity is in full swing to expand cooperation in emerging fields including energy transition, the digital economy, low-carbon development, and intelligent manufacturing, with a shared goal of maintaining stable production and supply chains.

The expo was first held in Kunming in 2013, the year when China put forward the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past 12 years, China and South Asian countries have deepened practical cooperation in various fields, and maintained a sound momentum of development in economic and trade exchanges, delivering benefits to the people of both sides.

Asia remains the world’s leading destination for inward foreign direct investment (FDI) with developing economies of the region attracting $605 billion in FDI in 2024, pointed out the latest edition of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s World Investment Report in 2025. The FDI into the region accounted for 40% of the world’s total FDI and 70% of inflows to developing economies. India, despite a slight fall, still receives the most foreign investment in South Asia, a sub-region which includes countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.