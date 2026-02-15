China-Pakistan space cooperation: A new milestone of all-weather friendship

BEIJING, Feb 15 (APP): Pakistan’s second domestically developed Earth observation satellite, PRSC-EO2, successfully launched on 12th February, into its pre-determined orbit by China’s Jielong-3 carrier rocket from the maritime area off Yangjiang in Guangdong Province. As the sole foreign satellite among the seven onboard, its smooth launch has aroused widespread enthusiasm across China and Pakistan, serving as a vivid witness to the two nations’ profound friendship and marking a new pinnacle in China-Pakistan space cooperation.

This was stated by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

He said that developed independently by Pakistan’s Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), PRSC-EO2 boasts advanced high-resolution imaging capabilities. It will furnish crucial data and high-precision imagery to support Pakistan’s natural resource management, environmental monitoring, disaster prevention and mitigation, as well as national development planning, injecting robust and sustainable momentum into the country’s pursuit of high-quality sustainable development.

This remarkable achievement has been widely acclaimed by Chinese and Pakistani public opinion, with mainstream media of both countries commenting that it not only represents a major milestone in Pakistan’s space development journey but also a shining example of win-win cooperation between the two “iron brothers”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the launch as “another glorious space milestone” for his country, noting that it not only reflects the steady advancement of Pakistan’s space technology and independent research capabilities but also embodies the enduring China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership—a bond that has stood the test of time and is now steadily expanding into the frontier realm of space exploration, he added.

Following the inking of the 2025 agreement on astronaut selection and training, a Pakistani astronaut is poised to become the first foreign national to enter China’s space station, a breakthrough that fully demonstrates that China-Pakistan cooperation has entered a new phase featuring higher technology, greater sophistication and broader fields.

As “iron brothers” who have always stood firmly by one another, China and Pakistan have continuously deepened cooperation in various fields. The successful launch of PRSC-EO2 is a vivid embodiment of their all-weather friendship, laying a solid foundation for more fruitful and in-depth cooperation in the space sector and promising greater benefits for the peoples of both nations in the days ahead, he added.

APP/asg