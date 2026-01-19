China, Pakistan jointly promote “Skills Passport” International Vocational Certification Initiative

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 19 (APP):At the China-Pakistan International TVET-Industrial Education Cooperation and Exchange Seminar last week, Vincent Que, CEO of the China Global Professional and Technical Certification Center (CGPTC), and Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) of Pakistan, formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their respective organizations.

The two parties will jointly promote the implementation of China’s advanced vocational standards and certification systems across multiple technical fields in Pakistan. This collaboration aims to create an international “Skills Passport” for Pakistani youth, support Pakistan in building a global hub for skilled talent, and provide high-quality human resources for initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Ms. Gulmina fully affirmed the achievements made by CGPTC in promoting the international mutual recognition of vocational skills and establishing the “Skills Passport” system. Based on this shared understanding, CGPTC formally invited her to serve as the First Rotating Chairperson of the International Vocational Certification and Standards Coordinating Council.

Both parties unanimously agreed to jointly organize the first meeting of the council in April this year, inviting heads of vocational education institutions from multiple countries to participate and jointly establish concrete pathways for advancing cooperation.

The formal signing of this MoU marks an important step forward in the international expansion of CGPTC’s vocational education certification system, laying a solid foundation for attracting more countries to participate and promoting the mutual recognition of standards in the future.