China-Pakistan agri-ties deepened as multiple MOUs inked

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (APP):A delegation of Chinese agricultural experts and industry leaders recently concluded a visit to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), with the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) paving the way for enhanced technological collaboration and market integration between the two nations.

The visit, hosted by the Confucius Institute at UAF (CI-UAF), brought together a comprehensive cross-section of China’s agricultural innovation sector. The delegation comprised 12 senior executives from leading Chinese agribusinesses, alongside a prominent professor from Northwest A&F University (NWAFU) and representatives of the Silk-Road Biohealth Agricultural Industry Alliance.

Visiting entities showcased expertise spanning the entire agricultural value chain, including the sesame and chilli industries, smart hen breeding technology, fruit tree cultivation and processing, advanced agricultural machinery, rapeseed improvement and vegetable seed breeding.

The delegation held substantive talks with Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor of UAF, and Dr. Saddam Hussain, Local Dean of CI-UAF. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and, crucially, on accelerating the translation of academic research into practical, market-driven solutions to meet Pakistan’s specific agricultural development needs, CEN reported on Tuesday.

Facilitated by CI-UAF, the core of the visit involved targeted B2B matchmaking sessions. Chinese delegates engaged in face-to-face meetings with over ten major Pakistani companies from sectors such as poultry, fruit processing, fertilizer and precision agriculture. These interactions have yielded concrete outcomes, culminating in the signing of multiple cooperation agreements and frameworks.

The newly signed MOUs cover a broad spectrum of collaboration areas, including technology transfer, joint skills development programmes and resource sharing, marking a significant step from dialogue to actionable partnerships.

Outside the boardroom, the delegation toured the UAF exhibition center and key laboratories to gain a firsthand insight into local research capabilities and potential integration points for Chinese technologies.