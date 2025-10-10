China hopes to see comprehensive, permanent ceasefire in Gaza: FM Spokesperson

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Oct 10 (APP): Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that China hopes to see a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, effectively alleviating the humanitarian crisis and easing regional tensions.

China upholds the principle that “Palestine should be governed by the Palestinians,” advocates for the implementation of the “two-state solution,” and stands ready to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts for a comprehensive, just, and lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue and for peace and stability in the Middle East, he said at a regular press briefing while commenting on the Israeli government’s approval of a ceasefire agreement for Gaza which includes Israel’s withdrawal of troops, cessation of hostilities, the release of Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip

In response to a separate question about whether China supports calls in the international community for holding relevant Israeli individuals legally accountable, Guo said that China opposes all violations of international law, including international humanitarian law, and condemns any harm to civilians and attacks on civilian facilities.

China supports any efforts by the international community on the Palestinian issue that contribute to achieving fairness and justice and upholding the authority of international law, Guo said.

Asked whether China intends to impose sanctions on Israeli individuals involved in encroaching on Palestinian land in West Bank villages and towns, as well as extremists within the Israeli government, the spokesperson said that China has consistently opposed Israel’s construction of new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, and the UN Security Council has long clearly determined that settlement construction violates international law.

“A ceasefire has just been achieved in Gaza, and the situation remains extremely fragile. Israel should cease any actions that exacerbate conflicts and heighten tensions,” Guo said.