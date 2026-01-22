Thursday, January 22, 2026
China expresses deep condolences to victims of Pakistan’s mall fire

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (APP):China expressed deep condolences to victims of a shopping mall fire in Pakistan’s Karachi and sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday.
Guo wished the injured a speedy recovery at a news briefing.
The death toll from the fire in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi had climbed to 60 after at least 30 bodies were recovered from a shop of the multi-storey building, local officials said on Wednesday.
