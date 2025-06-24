China expresses deep concern over evolving situation in Middle East

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jun 24 (APP): Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday expressed China’s deep concern over the evolving situation in the Middle East and voiced hope that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran can be realized as soon as possible.

“China is closely following developments in the Middle East and does not wish to see escalating tensions in the region,” Guo said during his regular briefing.

“We hope that a ceasefire can be achieved at an early date,” he added.

The spokesperson emphasized that facts had repeatedly shown that military means cannot bring lasting peace and that dialogue and negotiation remain the only viable path to resolving conflicts.

“China urges all parties concerned to return to the right track of political settlement as soon as possible,” he said.

Guo Jiakun also reaffirmed China’s readiness to work with international community to contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East.