China dominates first-ever nature index ranking in applied sciences, contributing over half of global output

BEIJING, Dec 15 (APP): Chinese research institutions stormed the inaugural Nature Index ranking in applied sciences, securing not just the top ten but every single position within the top thirty, demonstrating complete dominance.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), by far China’s largest research organization, led the ranking, with Zhejiang University securing the second spot. The first non-Chinese institution to appear was the National University of Singapore, which placed 31st, CEN reported.

In the first Nature Index in applied sciences, researchers based in China contributed to a commanding 56% of the total output, achieving a Share of 22,261. The United States was a distant second with a Share of 4,099, which equates to just 10% of the year’s total. Germany, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India follow in that order. This means that China’s applied sciences output alone surpasses the combined total of the six countries ranked from second to seventh.

The ranking is based on research articles published last year in 25 applied-sciences journals and conferences that, in a survey, were named by almost 4,200 researchers as venues where they would want to publish their “most significant” work. Its analysis uses “Share”, a fractional count reflecting institutional contribution to publications, as the primary metric, with time-series data adjusted to 2024 levels.

APP/asg