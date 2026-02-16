China celebrates Spring Festival with fusion of tradition, technology

BEIJING, Feb 16 (APP): As China ushers in the Year of the Horse, millennia-old Spring Festival traditions are blending seamlessly with cutting-edge technology, carrying enduring wishes through both heritage and innovation.

Ahead of the 2026 Chinese New Year, a waterfront tourist dock in Chun’an County, east China’s Zhejiang Province, came alive as over 200 performers, adorned in traditional attire, danced with vibrant “bamboo horses.” These were colorful cloth-covered steeds mounted on bamboo frames, which the performers tied around their waists.

In the Chinese zodiac, the horse symbolizes speed, endurance and an enterprising spirit. To jubilant music, the colorful troupe pranced and leaped, forming a lively, joyful procession that offered a fresh and exhilarating experience for the audience.

Pan Yongxia, director of the Chun’an County cultural center, explained that the performance gathered bamboo horse dancers from across the county, marking the largest-ever showcase of Bamboo Horse Dancing. Hundreds of such performances will continue in villages and townships throughout the festival period, CGTN reported.

Originating in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), Chun’an Bamboo Horse Dancing has long been a staple folk activity during traditional holidays like the Spring Festival and Lantern Festival. It was listed as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage item in 2014.

“Performances have evolved from small groups of five people into large-scale square dances with dozens or even hundreds of participants, actively engaging all age groups. Incorporating modern elements like street dance has made the art more accessible and appealing to younger generations,” said Pan.

“It is essential to preserve traditional performance techniques while innovatively blending them with contemporary dance for broader appeal,” said Fang Bingkun, 86, a former representative inheritor of the art. Over seven decades, he has documented its traditions and streamlined its formations, making it easier to learn and perform. While this intangible heritage thrived in the ancient county in east China, a high-tech tribute to the Year of the Horse lit up the sky over Shenzhen, a major tech hub in south China’s Guangdong Province.

At the Window of the World theme park square, around 200,000 spectators watched a stunning New Year drone show. Thousands of drones formed a magnificent “ten thousand horses galloping” scene, accompanied by powerful traditional drumbeats and hooves sound effects. The fleet even displayed intricate details, such as flowing manes, hoof prints and the Chinese character for “horse.”

“The technology we use allows each drone to achieve centimeter or even millimeter-level accuracy, synchronizing tens of thousands of drones with pinpoint accuracy. Upgraded algorithms calculate and make up for any missing parts of the image in real time,” said the drone show’s organizer, Huang Xing, brand manager of Shenzhen DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd.

Young audiences praised this technologically immersive show, with many taking to social media to livestream or share clips. “I found the 3D dynamic effects and fluid movement of the horse swarm more visually stunning and eco-friendly than traditional fireworks. The festive yet futuristic show is perfect for sharing on social media,” said one viewer.

The modern celebration in Shenzhen also won over older generations. “Seeing familiar cultural symbols, including the lion dance and the character ‘Fu’ (blessing) during the drone show made me feel the real New Year atmosphere. It’s a fresh form, but it carries deep cultural traditions,” said a 70-year-old local resident.