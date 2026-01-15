China calls for peace, restraint in Iran situation during foreign ministers’ phone call

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 15 (APP):Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called for peace and restraint from all parties involved in the Iran situation during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China has always advocated abiding by the purposes of the United Nations Charter and international law.

China opposes the use or threat of force in international relations, the imposition of one’s will on others, and a return to the “law of the jungle,” he said.

China believes that the Iranian government and people will remain united, overcome difficulties, maintain national stability, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, Wang said.

He added that China hopes that all parties will cherish peace, exercise restraint, and resolve differences through dialogue, CGTN reported.

“China is willing to play a constructive role in this process,” he said.

During the call, Araghchi gave a briefing on the latest developments in Iran, emphasizing that the recent unrest was incited by external forces and that stability has now been restored.

Iran has prepared itself to respond to any external interference and, at the same time, keeps the door open for dialogue, he said, adding that Iran hopes China will play a greater role in promoting regional peace and stability.