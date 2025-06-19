China calls for ceasefire, dialogue amid tensions in Middle East

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jun 19 (APP): The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday called on the international community, especially major countries with influence, to create conditions for promoting a ceasefire and returning to dialogue and negotiation amid recent tensions in the Middle East.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question on the U.S. preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days.

The Middle East is currently in a tense and fragile state, facing a risk of spiraling beyond control, Guo said.

China opposes any act that violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and infringes upon the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries, and opposes the use or threat of use of force in international relations, Guo said.

The international community, especially the major countries with influence, should uphold an impartial position and a responsible attitude to make efforts to prevent regional tensions from escalating, he said.