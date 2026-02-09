China boosts dry fruit exports to Pakistan

EIJING, Feb 9 (APP):China’s dry fruit exports to Pakistan rose from about $36.6 million in 2024 to $42.4 million in 2025, a year-on-year increase of nearly 16 percent, providing timely relief to traders and consumers, according to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

GACC data showed that walnuts continued to be the backbone of exports. Chinese walnut shipments reached around $31.25 million in 2024 and increased to $33.96 million in 2025, reflecting steady demand from Pakistan’s wholesale, bakery, and confectionery sectors.

Chinese customs data showed that raisins recorded the strongest growth momentum. Exports of dried grapes rose from approximately $5.29 million in 2024 to $8.38 million in 2025, driven by rising household consumption and growing demand from the food processing industry. Improved logistics links from western China and smoother customs clearance procedures were cited as key factors behind the surge.

GACC data further showed that, in addition to walnuts and raisins, China also supplied almonds, dried dates, apricots, figs, and mixed dry fruit products, diversifying Pakistan’s import basket. While these items accounted for smaller shares individually, together they contributed to broadening supply and reducing dependence on a single source.

Market data from major Pakistani cities showed that wholesale prices for several dry fruits stabilized in late 2024 and 2025 compared with earlier volatility, despite higher global transportation costs. Traders attributed this stability to larger shipment volumes, reliable delivery schedules, and competitive pricing from Chinese exporters.