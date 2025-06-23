China-Bangladesh-Pakistan vice foreign minister/foreign secretary meeting held in Kunming, China

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jun 23 (APP): China-Bangladesh-Pakistan Vice Foreign Minister/Foreign Secretary meeting was recently held in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Bangladesh’s Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, and Pakistan’s Additional Foreign Secretary for Asia-Pacific Imran Ahmed Siddiqui attended the meeting, and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch joined the first phase of the discussions via video link, Guo Jiakun said during his regular briefing.

He said that Bangladesh and Pakistan are China’s good neighbors, friends and partners. They are also China’s important cooperation partners in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

As important countries in the Global South and the region, the three countries share the mission to achieve national rejuvenation and modernization. The trilateral cooperation between the three countries is in the interest of their people and conducive to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, he added.

The spokesperson said the meeting was fruitful in four aspects. First, the three sides agreed to work together under the principles of good-neighborliness and friendship, equality and mutual trust, openness and inclusiveness, shared development and mutual benefit, and focus on growing the economy and making people’s lives better.

Second, the three sides agreed to discuss and implement cooperation programs in 12 areas, namely industry, trade, maritime affairs, water resources, climate change, agriculture, human resources, think tank, public health, education, culture, and youth.

Third, the three sides will establish a working group at the director-general level, and turn the vision for cooperation into reality in a result-oriented way.

Fourth, not targeting any third party, the trilateral cooperation upholds true multilateralism and open regionalism, and aims to improve the livelihood of people in this region, he added.