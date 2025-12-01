China adopts practical storytelling to strengthen global outreach: Pakistani expert

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Dec 01 (APP):Guangzhou is hosting the 2025 Understanding China Conference, where scholars and policymakers are examining how China communicates its governance model to the world.

Speaking at the event, Zafar Uddin Mahmood, Special Assistant to the Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and founder of “Understanding China, said the Communist Party of China has moved from ideological statements to a practical style of storytelling meant to connect with wider international audiences.

According to Mehmood, past communication relied on political terminology that appealed to limited circles. Today the focus is on stories that show real outcomes. Examples include China’s poverty reduction efforts, its push for modernization and its handling of major challenges. By highlighting lived experiences rather than theory, China aims to project a fuller picture of its development and offer what it calls “China’s solutions” to global issues.

He added that this shift also involves tailoring messages to different regions. Narratives presented to developing countries often stress shared goals and mutual benefit, while communication with Western audiences focuses more on understanding and engagement, CEN reported.

The conference, organized by the Guangzhou municipal government with support from national institutes, runs from November 30 to December 2. It features forums on China’s 15th Five Year Plan, global governance, economic outlook and regional cooperation. Sessions also cover China-Middle East relations, China-US ties and cultural exchange. Experts say the platform aims to promote dialogue at a time when global development and security face new pressures.