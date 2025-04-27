- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Apr 27 (APP): The 2025 BRICS Engineering Congress held from April 24-26 in Shenzhen offered a rare glimpse of pragmatic collaboration and forward-thinking ambition.

Under the theme “Converging Engineering Development Power, Creating a Bright Future for BRICS,” this landmark gathering demonstrated that when it comes to engineering innovation and capacity building, The Global South is poised to lead the way.

The Congress attracted over 200 representatives from an impressive array of countries from the founding BRICS members to newer partners like Egypt, the UAE, Ethiopia, Malaysia, and Belarus.

The tangible outcomes of the Congress reflected that this was far more than a ceremonial event. A memorandum of understanding for establishing the BRICS Engineers’ Competence Building Center in Harbin was a major milestone. So too was the initiative to launch the Federation of Engineering Institutions of BRICS, and the announcement that CSE’s continuing professional development resources would now be open to engineering organizations across the bloc.

These initiatives serve a clear purpose: to create unified engineering standards, encourage seamless talent mobility, and amplify BRICS’ collective voice in global engineering governance, according to an article published by China Economic Net (CEN).

Equally significant were the themed roundtables and technical discussions that punctuated the Congress. Experts debated and shared insights on engineering education, competencies, international recognition, and key technological innovations.

The dialogue on “Construction and Development of Engineering Education,” held on April 25, was particularly impactful.

International experts spoke candidly about the urgent need to overhaul engineering curricula in response to the sweeping technological and industrial transformations underway. Their consensus was clear: the future of engineering lies in deepening the integration between industry, academia, and research, ensuring that education systems evolve in lockstep with innovation.

Delegates visited pioneering firms like BYD and were awed by monumental projects such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. These immersive experiences – led by senior engineers – offered firsthand insights into the latest achievements in intelligent manufacturing, new-energy vehicles, and super engineering innovations.

These visits were dynamic workshops in technological leadership and innovation, providing a living demonstration of how engineering excellence can translate into economic and societal transformation.

Participants repeatedly emphasized that unlocking cooperation in the engineering sector among BRICS nations would offer practical pathways for mutual recognition of technical standards, smoother talent exchanges, and more dynamic knowledge sharing among young engineers.

The Federation of Engineering Institutions of BRICS – a direct outgrowth of the Congress – is all set to be a game-changer, fostering synergies that extend well beyond engineering into trade, education, and cultural exchange.

Importantly, the Congress illuminated the increasingly crucial role of the Global South in driving sustainable development. As traditional Western alliances grapple with internal divisions and shifting priorities, BRICS nations – by championing inclusivity, innovation, and pragmatic cooperation – are laying down new markers for global leadership.

In areas ranging from green energy and intelligent infrastructure to educational reform and professional development, the Congress provided ample evidence that the engineering communities of BRICS countries are not just keeping pace with the demands of the 21st century – they are actively shaping it.