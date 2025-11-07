Brazil proposes new type of fund to protect tropical forests

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 06 (APP): Brazil, Thursday launched a new initiative at a summit of world leaders in Belem, the gateway to the Amazon, to protect the fast vanishing tropical forests, considered vital allies in the fight against climate breakdown.

The move comes as COP30 gets underway, the UN climate talks designed to put forest protection at the heart of global climate action, according to a press statement issued at UN Headquarters in New York.

Known as the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, the fund will reward countries that succeed in halting deforestation. Aiming to make forests worth more standing than cleared, it could channel up to $4 billion a year to as many as 74 nations.

Under the fund, countries conserving their forests will receive $4 per hectare per year, adjusted according to verified performance using satellite monitoring.

A total of 74 countries are eligible, collectively hosting over one billion hectares of tropical and subtropical forests. Priority areas include the Amazon, the Atlantic Forest, the Congo Basin, the Mekong region, and the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia.

If fully financed, the fund would represent nearly three times the current volume of international forest financing, Brazilian officials have said. “It will mobilize large-scale capital with sustained financial flows to conserve our biodiversity,” Brazil’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, said.

Investors in the fund stand to earn around 5 percent, The New York Times said, citing an assessment by Zero Carbon Analytics, an independent research group.

“It’s meant to reward countries for maintaining standing forests, and the measurement is only meant to be of forest cover,” said Andrew Deutz, managing director for global policy at the World Wildlife Fund, who has worked with Brazil on creating the new financing instrument.

The requirement for being paid is simple: Use satellite imagery to show that forests remain in place, and then receive money, the Times said.

During the UN General Assembly’s high-level week this past September, Brazil’s President Lula da Silva announced the inaugural investment in the fund – $1 billion.

Speaking to UN News then, COP30 Executive Director Ana Toni confirmed that 20 per cent of each country’s payments would go directly to local communities, reinforcing the focus on Indigenous Peoples and others protecting forests in their communities and beyond.

“This demonstrates the Brazilian Government’s determination not only to keep forests standing but also to reward those who are protecting them, with special attention to Indigenous Peoples.”

The fund’s creation began at COP28 in Dubai in 2023 and culminated in its official launch at COP30.

So far, five tropical forest nations have joined: Colombia, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Potential investor countries include Germany, the United Arab Emirates, France, Norway, and the United Kingdom, contributing to a blended investment mechanism where dividends are shared between investors and forest nations.

Investor governments are expected to contribute $25 billion over the coming years, leveraging more than $100 billion from private sources. Brazil estimates the fund could generate around $4 billion annually, nearly triple the current concessional financing available for forest protection.

Yet global forest finance remains insufficient.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), annual investment must rise from $84 billion in 2023 to $300 billion by 2030 and $498 billion by 2050, leaving a yearly shortfall of $216 billion.

By linking financial rewards to forest conservation, the Tropical Forests Forever Facility aims to transform global efforts to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

The initiative also signals a shift towards fair, inclusive, and predictable finance, ensuring that support reaches those protecting forests with their hands, hearts, and heritage.

COP30 will run until 21 November. The conference brings together world leaders, negotiators, and stakeholders to accelerate action on climate change, with a focus this year on tropical forests, finance, and nature-based solutions.