Books of Xi Jinping’s discourses on adhering to deepening reform comprehensively published

BEIJING, Aug 17 (APP): The first and second volumes of a compilation of discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on adhering to deepening reform comprehensively have been published.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the two volumes published by the Central Party Literature Press are available nationwide.

The first volume features a collection of 73 important works by Xi expounding on deepening reform comprehensively between December 2012 and December 2018. The second volume contains a compilation of 92 pieces from January 2019 to April 2025, some of which were published for the first time.

Xi’s new thoughts, viewpoints and conclusions have provided clear answers to major questions such as why reform should be comprehensively deepened in the new era and how to advance such reform.

They serve as important guidance for further deepening reform comprehensively and for advancing the building of a great country and the great cause of national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.