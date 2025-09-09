Book “Jammu & Kashmir: The Forgotten Narrative” launched in Brussels

- Advertisement -

BRUSSELS, Sep 09 (APP): A large gathering of parliamentarians, journalists, lawyers, and Kashmiri community representatives on Tuesday attended the launch ceremony of a new book, “Jammu & Kashmir: The Forgotten Narrative”, authored by Chaudhry Saud Sultan, son of Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chaudhry Saud Sultan said the book was a research-based effort to project the authentic and unaltered perspective of the Kashmir conflict at the global level. “Through historical references and international law, this work aims to bring the truth before the world and counter false narratives,” he remarked.

The book, comprising eleven chapters and nearly 250 pages, challenges India’s arguments presented at the United Nations in 1947 and places them in historical context with supporting references. The concluding sections compare the freedoms and governance structures in Azad Kashmir with the conditions prevailing in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed hosted the event, which was attended by several prominent figures, including former Member of the European Parliament Dr. Sajjad Haider Karim, German MEP Michael Gahler, and Swedish MEP Yuhanna.

The speakers commended the author for shedding light on the complexities of the Kashmir issue and providing readers with a deeper understanding of its dimensions.