Bilawal calls for resolving Kashmir dispute to accomplish permanent India-Pakistan peace

NEW YORK, Jun 02 (APP): A resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a prerequisite for a lasting solution to the tensions between India and Pakistan, Former Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said.

In a television interview a Chinese TV channel, Bilawal, who is leading a nine-member parliamentary delegation, said the current ceasefire should lead to permanent peace which, he said, will come through the resolution of the decades-old Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Stressing Pakistan’s desire for peace through dignity, strength and diplomacy, he termed India’s actions as “dangerous” and in violation of the international law.”

“No lasting solution is possible without resolving Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” the delegation leader added.

Bilawal said India’s unilateral decision to hold the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance also violates international law and treaty obligations, adding, “By unilaterally suspending IWT, India has set a dangerous precedent with implications for regional peace and security.

In this regard, he urged the international community to play its role in facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and India.

“We are ready to talk with India on Jammu and Kashmir; IWT and terrorism,” the delegation leader added.

Pakistan, he said, is a victim of terrorism, and from the political leadership to military to Pakistani citizens, the country been affected by terrorism.

While India committed naked and blatant act of aggression by violating international border, Pakistan had acted in self-defence, he said.

Pakistan’s military, and its diplomatic victory has rattled Indian leadership, which is now busy in spewing venom against Pakistan, Bilawal added.