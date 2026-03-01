Attacks on Iran & retaliatory strikes erode regional security, Pakistan warns, stresses diplomacy

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 01 (APP): Pakistan has warned the UN Security Council that the US-Israeli attacks would undermine the security of the entire region “with far reaching consequences.”

“We are deeply alarmed at the risk of regional conflagration,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member Council which met in emergency, at the request of France, China, Russia, Bahrain and Colombia on Saturday evening.

Ambassador James Kariuki of the United Kingdom, the Council President for February, presided.

The Pakistani envoy regretted that the joint attacks, which were in violation of international law, took place when renewed diplomatic efforts were underway to reach a peaceful and negotiated solution.

At the same time, Ambassador Asim Ahmad condemned Iran’s attacks against Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, stressing Pakistan stands in solidarity with them, and underscored the need to exercise maximum restraint.

He said it was especially unfortunate that some of those countries had been supporting the effort to find a diplomatic solution between the US and Iran. “We particularly laud Oman’s role in facilitating and mediating dialogue between Iran and the United States.”

He also condemns the unfortunate death of a Pakistani national in the UAE during this dastardly attack.

“We urge all sides to refrain from any further actions that may undermine the security and territorial integrity of other regional countries.”

Ambassador Asim Ahmad said diplomacy had once again been “derailed” right in the middle of efforts to reach a diplomatic solution, further eroding trust that was already in short supply.”

He calls on all sides to immediately halt escalation, and urgently resume diplomacy with a view to achieving a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the crisis.

Expressing condolences to civilians caught in the middle of these violent acts, the Pakistani envoy said, “Our thoughts go out to school children in Iran and many civilians elsewhere, and the family of the Pakistani national who was killed during attacks on the UAE earlier today.”

“The purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter are inviolable and sacrosanct,” he pointed out, which prohibits threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of states.

Pakistan, he added, calls for full respect for International Law, including the UN Charter, as well as International Humanitarian Law.

“We are deeply alarmed at the risk of regional conflagration,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad said, adding that the safety of millions of people in the countries of the region was also our top priority.

Pakistan, he said, is maintaining close contact and coordination with brotherly neighboring countries, including at the leadership level. “We are ready to extend our support towards the peaceful resolution of outstanding issues.”

Pointing out that Pakistan has consistently advocated the primacy of peaceful resolution of disputes and the imperative of avoiding confrontation and conflict in a region already beset by tensions and volatility, the Pakistani envoy said that diplomacy and dialogue should be the guiding principles for achieving a negotiated settlement of all contentious issues in accordance with the rights, obligations and responsibilities of the parties concerned.

Opening the debate, Secretary-General António Guterres, focused his remarks on principles, facts and “the way out”.

Quoting from the UN Charter, he said: “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”

International law and international humanitarian law must always be respected, he stressed.

This is why he condemned the massive military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran – and the subsequent attacks by Iran, violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are witnessing a grave threat to international peace and security,” he warned.

“Let me be clear: There is no viable alternative to the peace settlement of international disputes.”

The Secretary-General described the ground situation as “very fluid”.

About 20 cities across Iran – including Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Shahriar and Tabriz – have reportedly been attacked, he said, while in Tehran, large explosions were reported in the district that includes the presidential palace.

Several high-ranking officials have reportedly been killed, including – according to Israeli sources, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, the UN chief said.

According to Iranian media, an air strike killed at least 85 people, with military action expanding rapidly across the region.

According to Israeli sources, the UN chief said people have been injured in Iran’s subsequent strikes on Israel, with impacts felt in the occupied West Bank. Iran has also announced that, in reaction to US and Israeli airstrikes, it targeted US military assets in the region.

Indirect impact of falling debris was reported in Lebanon and Syria.

Most Gulf States intercepted the Iranian strikes; however, the United Arab Emirates reported that one civilian was killed by debris.

He noted that the US and Israeli attacks occurred following the third round of indirect talks between the US and Iran mediated by Oman.

“I deeply regret that this opportunity of diplomacy has been squandered,” he said. “The region and the world need a way out now.”

Guterres called for de-escalation and the immediate cessation of hostilities.

He strongly urged all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table, notably on the Iranian nuclear programme.

