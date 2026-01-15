At UNSC, Pakistan pushes for Inclusive Yemen talks for regional peace

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 15 (APP): Pakistan has called for an “inclusive” political settlement of the “protracted” conflict in Yemen, warning that millions of people are suffering due to the collapse of basic services, and demanded the release of detained UN and relief personnel.

“We encourage all Yemeni stakeholders and regional partners to engage constructively towards an inclusive and durable political settlement that reflects the aspiration of all the Yemeni people and safeguards regional peace and stability,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Speaking in a debate on the situation in Yemen, the Pakistani envoy voiced deep concern over the recent turn of the events and resurgence of violence and welcomed the call by Aden-based Presidential Leadership Council, the country’s internationally recognized government, to convene comprehensive talks in Riyadh, facilitated by Saudi Arabia, urging all Yemeni stakeholders to negotiate a political solution based on agreed parameters.

Pakistan, he said, reaffirms its commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen, and strongly opposed unilateral actions by any Yemeni party that risk deepening divisions, escalate tensions and undermine peace efforts.

At the outset, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg, briefing the 15-member Council, said Yemen’s relative de-escalation since 2022 “was never intended to represent an end state”, warning that recent developments in the south show how quickly stability can unravel.

He stressed that the future of southern Yemen “cannot be determined by any single actor or through force”, underscoring the need for inclusive dialogue, economic stabilization, and a UN-facilitated nationwide political process.

While military de-escalation has been achieved in recent days, Grundberg cautioned that the security situation remains fragile, especially following rival deployments in southern governorates.

In December, he said, forces affiliated with the separatist Southern Transitional Council sought to expand their presence in Hadramout and Al Mahra, while government-aligned forces, backed by Saudi Arabia, moved in early January to reassert control over key infrastructure.

He welcomed President Rashad al-Alimi’s proposal to convene talks with a broad range of leaders in the south, calling it a potential step toward rebuilding a Yemen-wide political process under UN auspices.

Political uncertainty is being felt most sharply in Yemen’s economy, the UN special envoy added, with rising prices, unpaid salaries and faltering services eroding household resilience.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Ahmad, the Pakistani envoy, reiterated Pakistan’s support for a Yemeni-owned and Yemeni-led political process, grounded in full respect for Yemen’s institutions and the internationally recognized political framework.

Pakistan, he said, supports the active role of the UN and the Special Envoy and appreciates his recent engagements in the region.

Ambassador Asim Ahmad strongly condemned the continued arbitrary detention of UN and humanitarian personnel, diplomatic staff and the unlawful seizure of UN premises and assets in areas under Houthi control. He said this move is “blatant disregard” for international law.

The Pakistani envoy also demanded swift, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access, alongside predictable and adequate funding, to address the dire needs of the suffering of the Yemeni population.

The Security Council, he said, must continue to act with unity to support a credible pathway toward peace and stability in Yemen. Pakistan fully supports diplomatic efforts being undertaken by Saudi Arabia towards this end, and also commends the efforts of other regional countries, including Oman and the UAE.

“We hope that these efforts will result in concrete steps towards achieving lasting peace and an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people.”

On his part, Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of the Humanitarian Sector for the UN aid coordination office (OCHA), said Yemen’s crisis is worsening as needs rise, and humanitarian access has become more restricted amid funding shortfalls.

More than 18 million Yemenis – about half the population – will face acute food insecurity next month, while tens of thousands could fall into “catastrophic hunger,” facing famine-like conditions, he warned.

The health system is also collapsing. Over 450 facilities have already closed and thousands more are at risk of losing funding. Vaccination programmes are also under threat and only two thirds of Yemen’s children are fully immunised, largely due to lack of access in the north.

“As a result, millions of Yemeni children are vulnerable to deadly yet vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, diphtheria, cholera and polio,” Rajasingham said.

APP/ift