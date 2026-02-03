At UN, renewed calls for two-State solution amid ‘perilously fragile’ conditions for Palestinians

- Advertisement -

, Feb 03 (APP): The UN committee mandated to promote Palestinian rights opened its 2026 session on Tuesday with renewed calls for a two-State solution, amid a shaky ceasefire in Gaza and continued settler expansion in the West Bank.

Meeting at UN Headquarters in New York, the Committee elected Coly Seck, Senegal’s ambassador to the United Nations, as Chairman.

The Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, established by the UN General Assembly in 1975, is mandated to support the realization of the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights, including self-determination, national sovereignty and the right of return.

It reports annually to the Assembly and coordinates advocacy, international meetings and capacity-building activities through the UN Division for Palestinian Rights.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored the urgency of advancing a political solution, warning committee members that conditions on the ground remained “perilously fragile.”

“We enter 2026 with the clock ticking louder than ever,” he warned, asking: “Will the year ahead bend towards peace or slip into the abyss of despair?”

He cited continued civilian suffering in Gaza, rising displacement and settler violence and demolitions in the occupied West Bank. More than 37,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes during 2025.

He also reaffirmed support for the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA), stressing the inviolability of UN premises and the protection of UN personnel.

The UN chief underscored that the two-State solution remains the only viable path to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“A solution with Israel and a fully independent, democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian State, of which Gaza is an integral part – living side by side in peace and security within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States,” he said.

Committee Chairman Seck said the body would continue its work “with responsibility and perseverance,” emphasising the need to preserve international momentum toward a political settlement and to safeguard humanitarian and legal principles.

“The fact that this Committee continues its work is thanks to the support of its members and observers,” Mr. Seck said, pledging sustained engagement during one of the most challenging periods in Palestinian history.

Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Observer of the Observer State of Palestine, welcomed the Committee’s continued advocacy, reiterating calls for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, and accountability for violations of international law.

“Our people will never forget the work of this Committee and the governments that have stood by them in the struggle to attain their inalienable rights,” he said.