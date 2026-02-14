At UN, Pakistan welcomes ceasefire agreement in Syria, calls for inclusive political transition

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 14 (APP): Welcoming the recent agreement between the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led coalition of left-wing ethnic militias, Pakistan on Friday urged Syria to stay on the path of inclusive political transition leading to a stable and unified country.

“We expect that its faithful implementation will bring stability and strengthen Syria’s unity and territorial integrity,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, said in the UN Security Council, which debated the situation in Syria.

“Over the past fourteen months, notable steps have been taken in advancing Syria’s political transition. Gradual and intricate, these measures nevertheless reflect movement towards stabilization after years of conflict,” he said.

“We hope to see this trajectory continue in a steady and inclusive manner, anchored in national ownership, reinforcing state institutions, consolidating security, and creating conditions conducive for durable peace.”

In this regard, the Pakistani envoy also lauded recent state initiatives, including the 16 January presidential decree concerning the rights of the Kurdish community, as constructive steps toward national cohesion.

At the same time, Ambassador Asim Ahmad said that significant challenges persist.

“The threat of terrorism remains acute. Continued presence and activities of terrorist groups, including foreign terrorist fighters, especially ETIM, pose serious risks to Syria’s stability and regional security,” he said, emphasizing that these elements must be addressed in a coordinated and effective manner, consistent with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

“Counter-terrorism efforts must remain precise and focused, without conflating state institutions with non-state actors. It is equally important that detention facilities holding terrorists are managed and transitioned responsibly to prevent instability or spillover.”

About the grave humanitarian situation — the result of years of conflict in Syria — also requires continued attention with millions of Syrians in need of sustained assistance, as infrastructure, basic services and livelihoods remain under severe strain.

“Ensuring safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, alongside enhanced early recovery support, is essential to alleviate suffering and restore dignity, ” the Pakistani envoy said, adding that with the lifting of sanctions, there is an opportunity to gradually shift from a predominantly humanitarian framework toward revitalizing economic and commercial activity, to enable meaningful recovery.

Reiterating Pakistan’s strong condemnation of Israeli violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and other destabilizing actions, Ambassador Asim Ahmad called such actions “unacceptable.”

He called on the Security Council to ensure Israel’s full withdrawal from occupied Syrian territory in compliance with its own resolutions.

Earlier, briefing the 15-member Council for the first time as Deputy Special Envoy, Claudio Cordone pointed to the 30 January ceasefire and integration agreement between the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a potentially transformative development.

The deal provides for a phased military and administrative integration of northeast Syria and includes provisions on the return of displaced people and the protection of Kurdish civil and educational rights, building on Presidential Decree 13 on linguistic, cultural and citizenship rights.

“Hostilities have ended and work on an implementation plan has been progressing in a positive manner,” Cordone said, noting deployments of Ministry of Interior forces in Al-Hasakeh and Qamishli, and discussions on local governance and political appointments.

The Secretary-General on 30 January welcomed the agreement, appealing for all sides “to work swiftly to ensure its implementation, especially in terms of the peaceful integration of northeast Syria, the rights of Syrian Kurds, the safe, dignified and voluntary return of the displaced.”

In a presidential statement issued on Thursday, Council members likewise welcomed the “comprehensive agreement” and stressed the need to adhere to it to “minimize civilian suffering” and prevent any “security vacuum” around ISIL (Da’esh) detention facilities.