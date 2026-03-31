At UN, Pakistan urges ‘prompt’ and ‘impartial’ probe into killings of 3 Indonesian peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 31 (APP): Pakistan has called the killing of three Indonesian peacekeepers serving the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), as “tragic and deeply disturbing” incidents that strike at the heart of international law when the UN Security Council met in an emergency session to discuss the situation in southern Lebanon bordering Israel.

“These are not isolated incidents,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member body which met at the request of France following the intensification of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, with UNIFIL coming under increased attacks.

The Council, he said, must not allow such violence against peacekeepers to become normalized, pointing out that these missions are mandated by it, and their protection is its foremost responsibility.

Reviewing the developments in that region, the Pakistani envoy said Israel’s continued military actions in southern Lebanon have resulted in the death of more than 600 civilians, displacement of more than a million people, and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure

“Ongoing fighting and hostilities are further exacerbating the humanitarian situation and heightening risks to both civilians and peacekeepers,” he said. “These developments are undermining the Lebanese Government’s bold steps, policy decisions and serious commitment to peace and stability. We must not allow this. The Council must extend its full support to Lebanon.”

Pakistan, he said, stands firmly with the government and people of Lebanon.

The killing of Indonesian peacekeepers on March 29 and 30 are part of a disturbing pattern of attacks on UNIFIL, the Pakistani envoy said, noting that the Mission has been subjected persistent aggressive behaviour and restrictions on freedom of operation.

As one the largest troop-contributing countries, “we share this profound sense of loss” and stand in full solidarity with the Government and people of Indonesia, and the families of the fallen.

“UN personnel are impartial agents of peace,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad said. “Targeting them is a grave violation that undermines international humanitarian law.”

Accountability is essential, he said, and called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigation to establish the facts.

Ambassador Asim Ahmad called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, saying, “The ultimate objective must be urgent de-escalation, restraint, and a complete cessation of all hostilities and a peaceful resolution of all issues to prevent further deterioration of the regional security environment.”