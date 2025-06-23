At UN, Pakistan slams US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites as ‘dangerous precedent’; Urges diplomacy

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jun 23 (APP): Expressing alarm at the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Pakistan Sunday condemned the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, saying that targeting the IAEA-safeguarded facilities constitutes a clear breach of international law.

“These attacks set a dangerous precedent and pose a grave threat to the safety and security of populations across the region – and indeed, the world,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan, told the UN Security Council, which debated the new, dangerous turn in the Middle east situation as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the region.

Pakistan, he said, stands in solidarity with the government and brotherly people of Iran during this challenging time.

“As the body entrusted with primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, the Security Council must act urgently and decisively,” the Pakistani envoy emphasized.

In this regard, he said the members’ collective responsibility is to:

— Unequivocally reject and condemn the attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, being in clear contravention of international law and the UN Charter;

— Denounce the attacks on IAEA-safeguarded nuclear facilities, which violate Security Council and IAEA resolutions, as well as international humanitarian law;

— Reaffirm the obligation to protect civilian lives and property on both sides;

— Call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a complete ceasefire, and,

— promote urgent recourse to dialogue and diplomacy, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, to find a peaceful and lasting resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

In pursuit of these objectives, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan had joined China and Russia in circulating a draft resolution.

Among other things, this resolution calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire; urges all parties to refrain from further escalation; demands the urgent protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure; and supports a diplomatic path forward on the Iranian nuclear issue that is acceptable to all parties.

“We sincerely hope that the draft resolution will receive the Council’s support, enabling it to respond with unity and resolve -urgently and effectively – in line with the gravity of the situation,” he said.

Pakistan, he added, stands ready to engage constructively with all Council members in this regard.

From the outset, the ambassador told delegates that Pakistan had adopted a principled position on these developments: strongly and unambiguously condemning the Israeli aggression, expressed solidarity and full support for Iran’s inherent and legitimate right of self-defence in conformity with the Charter of the United Nations, denounced the unlawful Israeli unilateral strikes on IAEA-safeguarded Iranian nuclear facilities, called for bringing an end to this aggression, advocated cessation of hostilities and for reverting to dialogue and diplomacy for a peaceful, lasting settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.

“The Middle East – already burdened by prolonged instability – history of Israeli illegal occupation and continued denial of the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood, cannot absorb another crisis,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar said.

“We must act now to prevent the situation from spiraling further out of control,” he said.

“Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward — that is the universal message from this meeting”.

APP/ift