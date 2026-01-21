At UN, Pakistan slams India for water weaponization, warns of regional crisis

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 21 (APP): A senior Pakistani diplomat has told a UN-related event on global water scarcity that India had created an unprecedented crisis for Pakistan’s water security and regional stability by “unilaterally” holding in abeyance the 1960 Indus Water Treaty which regulated water sharing between the two neighbours.

“This is not natures doing; This is a nation state deliberately weaponizing water,” Ambassador Usman Jadoon, acting permanent representative of Pakistan, said at the roundtable discussion co-hosted by the Nations University (UNU) and the Canadian Mission to the UN on Tuesday, as he highlighted the material breaches; including unannounced disruptions of downstream flows and withholding of hydrological information that followed India’s action on the six-decades-old treaty.

“Pakistan’s position is unequivocal; the Treaty remains legally intact and permits no unilateral suspension or modification,” he said.

The event followed after the release by UN researchers of their flagship report on ‘Global Water Bankruptcy’ which calls for fundamental reset of global water agenda as irreversible damage pushes many basins.

The Indus River Basin, the Pakistani envoy said, sustains one of the world’s largest contiguous irrigation systems, provides over 80 percent of Pakistan’s agricultural water needs, and supports the lives and livelihoods of over 240 million people, with the time-tested Treaty’s framework providing for equitable and predictable management of the waters.

“We are a semi-arid, climate-vulnerable, lower-riparian country facing floods, droughts, accelerated glacier melt, groundwater depletion, and rapid population growth; all of which are placing immense pressure on already stressed water systems,” Ambassador Jadoon said.

On its part, he said, Pakistan is strengthening its water resilience through integrated planning, flood protection, irrigation rehabilitation, groundwater replenishment, and ecosystem restoration, including through initiatives such as “Living Indus” and “Recharge Pakistan” to meet the challenges facing it.

“Yet systemic water risk cannot be managed by national action alone, particularly in shared river basins,” the Pakistani envoy said, adding “Predictability, transparency, and cooperation in transboundary water governance are matters of survival for downstream populations.”

Ahead of this year’s UN Water Conference, Ambassador Jadoon emphasized that the process must acknowledge water insecurity as a systemic global risk, place cooperation and respect for international water law at the center of shared water governance, and ensure that commitments translate into real protection for vulnerable downstream communities.