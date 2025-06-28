At 80th anniversary of UN Charter’s singing, Pakistan reminds the world of unresolved Kashmir dispute

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jun 27 (APP): Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering belief in multilateralism, preventive diplomacy, and the peaceful resolution of disputes as the UN General Assembly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the singing of the UN Charter, calling it a “pillar of international peace, justice, and cooperation”.

“Let this anniversary be not only a moment of remembrance, but also a call to action—a collective pledge to restore trust in multilateralism and to revitalize the very ideals upon which United Nations was founded,” Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem told the Assembly’s special meeting, highlighting the outstanding issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

Representatives of 50 nations signed the Charter in San Francisco, California, on June 26, 1945, with Poland signing later, bringing the total to 51 founding members, according to the UN. It came into effect on October 24, 1945, after ratification by the signatory nations.

From 50 members in 1945, the United Nations’ membership has now grown to 193.

At the outset of the commemoration, General Assembly President Philemon Yang described the moment as “symbolic” but somber, noting ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, and the growing challenges to multilateralism.

He urged nations to choose diplomacy over force and uphold the Charter’s vision of peace and human dignity: “We must seize the moment and choose dialogue and diplomacy instead of destructive wars.”

Ms. Saleem, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission the UN, said In the eight decades since 1945, the UN has served as a beacon of hope for countless nations and peoples

“The Charter’s principles—sovereign equality, right to self-determination, non-use of force, respect for human rights, and the peaceful settlement of disputes remain as vital and relevant today as they were at San Francisco,” she said.

“Yet, the world we inhabit is fraught with new and complex challenges: Ongoing conflicts, foreign occupation, climate change, inequalities, and violations of international law demand renewed commitment to the Charter—not in words alone, but in collective action,” the Pakistani delegate said. .

“Nowhere is this more urgent than in the case of long-standing disputes such as Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, where the non-implementation of Security Council resolutions continues to deny people their right to self-determination.”