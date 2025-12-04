Arab region warming twice as fast as global average, UN weather agency warns

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 04 (APP): The Arab region faced its hottest year on record in 2024, with temperatures rising at twice the global average and extreme weather causing mounting social and economic disruption, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Thursday.

The first State of the Climate in the Arab Region report released by the WMO said the rate of warming has accelerated in recent decades, driving longer and more intense heatwaves, severe droughts, and destructive rainfall events, as it paints a stark picture of a region under constant pressure from rising temperatures and increasingly extreme weather.

The UN agency noted that “a number of countries [in the Arab region] reported temperatures of above 50°C (122°F) last year, while average regional temperatures for 2024 were 1.08°C higher than from 1991 to 2020.

Highlighting the significance of this data, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo noted that scorching temperatures marked by intense and longer-lasting heatwaves “are pushing society to the limits…it is simply too hot to handle,” she said.

“Human health, ecosystems and economies can’t cope with extended spells of more than 50°C,” the WMO chief added. “Droughts are becoming more frequent and severe in one of the world’s most water-stressed regions. And at the same time, we have seen some disruptive and dangerous deluges.”

The UN report indicates an 83 per cent rise in recorded disasters in Arab nations between 1980-1999 and from 2000-2019.

In addition to record-breaking heat, the region – which encompasses 15 of the world’s most water-scarce countries – has endured dust storms, prolonged drought and destructive floods.

Drought worsened in 2024 in western North Africa after six consecutive failed rainy seasons, especially over Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, WMO said. Whereas in otherwise arid countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, extreme rainfall and flash floods caused death and destruction.

These weather shocks have deepened pressure on communities already grappling with conflict, rapid population growth, urbanization and economic fragility. WMO warned that without stronger adaptation measures, these pressures will only intensify as temperatures continue their rapid upward trajectory.

In this regard, WMO called for greater coordination on climate action.

These rising extremes are already reshaping daily life across the Arab region where water shortages are worsening as higher temperatures accelerate evaporation and strain groundwater reserves.

Urban centres face growing threats to energy provision, transport networks and public health, particularly for people working outdoors or living in informal housing. In rural areas, prolonged drought is eroding food production and forcing difficult trade-offs between agriculture, domestic water use and environmental protection.

Claire Ransom, Associate Scientific Officer at WMO’s Climate Monitoring & Policy Section, stressed that extreme heat is only of many extreme weather threats. “Dust storms, severe flooding, and other climate extremes placed immense pressure on communities all across the region in 2024, disrupting lives and impacting millions of people,” she said.

These events have inflicted major economic losses, displacing families, damaging crops and overwhelming emergency response systems, which are unevenly distributed across the region.

Despite these challenges, the WMO assessment identifies areas of progress. Many countries have expanded preparedness systems and begun investing more strategically in adaptation. “There is progress; nearly 60 per cent of Arab countries now have multi-hazard early warning systems in place, and many are prioritizing water security strategies to cope with the mounting climate risks that we’ve seen in 2024 and beyond,” Ms. Ransom said.

While adaptation efforts are growing, the report concludes that only swift, sustained and collaborative action will be enough to prevent the harsh climate of 2024 from becoming the new normal.

Pressure for coordinated solutions is mounting as temperatures climb. The combination of extreme heat, water scarcity and fast-growing populations is amplifying existing vulnerabilities and threatening development goals across multiple countries. Many governments already struggle to maintain essential services during heatwaves, while poorer communities face the greatest risks from both rising temperatures and worsening storms.

“The key message from the report is clear. The Arab region really stands on the front lines of climate change, and timely information and coordinated action are no longer optional. They’re absolutely essential,” Ms. Ransom said.

The report was produced by the UN agency in partnership with the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia and the League of Arab States. It is the first climate assessment dedicated entirely to the Arab region and aims to provide actionable science-based information to support decision-makers in the water-scarce region.