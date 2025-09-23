Arab, Muslim leaders to meet Trump in New York over Gaza : White House

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Sep 22 (APP):: The White House Monday confirmed US President Donald Trump’s multilateral meeting with the leaders of eight Muslim majority countries, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will represent Pakistan at the meeting.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt did not specify the meeting’s agenda, but sources indicated that the Israeli war in Gaza would be the dominant topic.

She told reporters that Trump will depart the U.S. capital Monday evening for New York ahead of the 80th U.N. General Assembly session, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

Before tomorrow’s multilateral meeting, Trump will address the UN General Assembly, speaking to the “renewal of American strength around the world,” while calling out “globalist institutions that have significantly decayed the world order,” while offering “his straightforward and constructive vision for the world,” Leavitt says.

On Tuesday evening, Trump will host a reception for more than 100 world leaders before returning to DC, where he will host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Leavitt adds.