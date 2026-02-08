Appealing to warring parties to honour Olympic Truce, UN chief urges athletes to strive for gold, but more so for peace

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 08 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a message marking the opening of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games (OI-2026) in Italy, has called on all countries to observe the Olympic truce.

“The only battle of nations that can take place should take place on a sports field, not on a battlefield. I call on all parties to the conflicts to observe the Olympic Truce,” the UN chief said.

Guterres also called the Olympic and Paralympic Games a “beacon of hope” for peace and humanity.

“Through your dedication and perseverance, we see what a united world can be — and what humanity can achieve when we strive for our very best,” the secretary-general said.

“That is also the spirit of Olympic Truce. It carries a simple truth: that the only struggle between nations should be on the sports field, not the battlefield.

I call on all parties to the conflict to honour the Olympic Truce,” he added.

The Olympic Games opening ceremony has begun in Milan.

On February 3, Italian President Sergio Mattarella called for a truce during the Olympics. According to him, the Olympic Games are a global event that stands against violence and war.