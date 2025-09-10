Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients

- Advertisement -

ABU DHABI, Sep 10 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, visited Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City (STMC) and Salma Rehabilitation Center in Al Ain on Wednesday, where he met hospital leadership and Pakistani patients under treatment.

The Ambassador was received by Chief Executive Officer Sultan Mohamed Alkaram and Chief Operating Officer Eisa Jaber Al Kuwaiti, along with senior members of their medical teams.

During the visit, Ambassador Tirmizi interacted with Pakistani patients, inquired about their health, and conveyed his best wishes for their speedy recovery. He lauded the professionalism and compassion of the doctors, surgeons, and paramedical staff, while assuring both patients and hospital leadership of the Embassy’s full support, particularly in facilitating safe repatriation to Pakistan.

Ambassador Tirmizi also toured the hospital’s innovative Wellness Oasis and praised its state-of-the-art facilities. He expressed appreciation for the management’s dedication to excellence in healthcare and for providing exemplary care to Pakistani nationals in the UAE.