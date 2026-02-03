Ambassador Tirmizi, Russian Culture Minister discuss ways to expand bilateral cultural cooperation

- Advertisement -

MOSCOW, Feb 03 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi called on the Deputy Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, Andrey Malyshev here on Tuesday and discussed ways to expand Pakistan-Russia cultural cooperation in areas such as performing arts, cinematography, exhibitions, libraries, museums, cultural forums, arts, and dramas.

The Ambassador highlighted the significance of augmenting cultural ties between two sides. In this regard, he expressed Pakistan’s potential in culture and readiness to forge cooperation.

Deputy Culture Minister noted that there is huge potential for cooperation between two countries in the culture sphere. In addition, he said Culture Ministry’s initiative of library modernization program could be beneficial for Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to continue the momentum of cooperation.