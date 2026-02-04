Ambassador Tirmizi highlights pivotal role of Pakistan-Russia academic exchange in fostering long-term bilateral understanding

- Advertisement -

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (APP): Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Wednesday highlighted pivotal role of Pakistan-Russia academic exchange in fostering long-term bilateral understanding while delivering a lecture at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs of the Higher School of Economics (HSE), one of Russia’s leading and largest universities, specializing in economics, social sciences, and international affairs.

The lecture, titled “Eurasian Connectivity and Emerging Pakistan-Russia Relations,” covered a wide range of issues regarding Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations and Pakistan’s geo-strategic role in the Eurasian space. The session was attended by undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as academic staff.

Ambassador Tirmizi emphasized that such interactions serve as a platform for future diplomats and economists to engage directly with the current state of regional geopolitics.

The lecture concluded with a Q&A session, where HSE students engaged the Ambassador on topics ranging from transport connectivity to collaborative efforts in counter-terrorism and regional security.