Ambassador Shaukat explores media collaboration in visit to Egyptian Media Production City

CAIRO, Jun 19 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Aamer Shaukat, Wednesday met with Chairman and CEO of Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC), Abdel Fattah El-Gebaly, to discuss avenues for enhancing media cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt.

During the meeting held in Cairo, both sides explored potential joint ventures and projects aimed at fostering stronger bilateral ties in the media and entertainment sectors. The discussions highlighted mutual interest in leveraging each country’s strengths to create collaborative content and share technical expertise.

Ambassador Shaukat was given a comprehensive briefing by EMPC officials on the state-of-the-art production facilities and advanced technical capabilities available at the complex. The tour included a visit to various themed studios that reflect Egyptian and international cultures, where the Ambassador commended the professional quality and creative excellence on display.