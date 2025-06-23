Ambassador Hashmi emphasizes role of food & culture in boosting bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jun 13 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi emphasized the role of food and cultural exchange in strengthening bilateral ties during the inauguration of a Pakistani restaurant in Haikou, Hainan province, calling it a bridge to deepen people exchanges between the two nations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Hashmi noted the newly opened TATA restaurant’s significance for Pakistani students in Hainan, offering them a taste of home while introducing Chinese friends to Pakistan’s diverse cuisine – from spicy curries to sweet desserts, China Daily reported.

The event also spotlighted broader economic collaboration chances. The ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s growing healthcare sector, including its pharmaceutical industry and skilled medical workforce, as complementary to Hainan Free Trade Port’s ambitions in medical tourism and remote healthcare.

“This is a win-win partnership,” he said, pointing to opportunities for joint ventures in medicine, hospital management, and surgical equipment.

Hashmi praised Pakistani businesses’ participation in the China International Consumer Products Expo held in Haikou and pledged to expand trade ties, particularly in marine economies, agriculture, and fisheries.

He cited potential stronger bonds between the port of Gwadar and Hainan to enhance maritime cooperation.

Tourism emerged as another key area, with the ambassador endorsing Hainan’s tropical appeal and hospitality industry.

“Haikou is vibrant and welcoming, a must-visit, especially in winter,” he said, encouraging more Pakistani visitors to explore the island province’s cuisine and business opportunities.

On education, Hashmi has acknowledged the increasing number of students from Pakistan pursuing medical education in Hainan province, attributing their choice to the province’s high-quality institutions and favorable tropical climate, though he noted that local food might be “less spicy” than Pakistani dishes.

Over 50 Pakistani students and professionals living in Hainan attended the restaurant’s launch, an event underscoring deepening China-Pakistan cultural and economic ties, with Hashmi affirming commitments to harness “shared strengths” across sectors.