Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi pays farewell call on UAE Minister of Justice

- Advertisement -

ABU DHABI, Sep 17 (APP):Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Minister of Justice, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi here at the Ministry of Justice.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Al Nuaimi highlighted the deep-rooted and historic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

He commended Ambassador Tirmizi’s dedicated efforts in further strengthening bilateral relations during his tenure in the UAE.

Ambassador Tirmizi conveyed his profound gratitude to the UAE leadership and its people for their support, generosity and hospitality. “I am deeply grateful for the warmth and cooperation extended to me throughout my tenure in the UAE”, said the Ambassador.

The meeting also reviewed to further enhance bilateral relations, with a particular focus on judicial cooperation between the two brotherly countries. Senior officials from both sides were present during the meeting.