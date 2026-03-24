Ambassador Asim warns anti-Pakistan forces of ‘zero tolerance’ at ceremony marking Pakistan Day

NEW YORK, Mar 23 (APP): A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistani Mission to the UN Monday to mark Pakistan Day, with Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad warning those who sponsor and perpetuate terrorism against the country of “zero tolerance” against them.

“We have safeguarded and preserved our sovereignty and freedom against foreign aggression and the terrorism challenge,” he told the gathering at the simple ceremony organized by the Pakistan Mission and the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York.

“The way our armed forces inflicted a crushing defeat on India with the support of the nation during Marka-e-Haq last year, speaks to their courage, professionalism and valour in defending the motherland,” the Pakistani envoy said.

“From Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos to Operation Ghazab-Lil-Haq, our message to anti-Pakistan forces is loud and clear: there is zero tolerance for those who sponsor and perpetrate terrorism against Pakistan.”

The flag was hoisted by Ambassador Asim Ahmad as the national anthem was played.

In his address, he reflected on Pakistan’s journey through three distinct phases, revisiting the historical struggle that lead to its creation under the sterling leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam, despite the joint opposition of British imperialism and Hindu majoritarianism, and highlighted Pakistan’s significant achievements across diverse fields, including literature, arts, music, sports, and women’s empowerment.

While acknowledging the challenges and fluctuations over the past eight decades, the ambassador said that Pakistan has consistently striven to uphold its founding ideals. He also pointed to the country’s “robust and impregnable” defence, noting that Pakistan remains the only nuclear power in the Islamic world.

On this occasion, he lauded the role of the armed forces of Pakistan in defending the country against all kinds of threats. He particularly mentioned the Indian aggression in May last year, spotlighting that the manner in which Pakistani brave soldiers inflicted a crushing defeat on India.

He said that the people of Pakistan are proud of their armed forces that have rendered exemplary sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Pakistan has preserved its sovereignty and effectively countered both internal and external threats to its peace and security. He pointed to the nation’s success in addressing the challenge of terrorism and resisting hostile designs through unity and resilience.

“Our message to terrorist organizations such as TTP, Fitna al-Khawarij, and Fitna al-Hindustan or any other group was clear: we will come down hard on any terrorist group no matter where they are holed up if they continue with their actions to threaten Pakistan’s peace and security.

Reaffirming its principled stance on Jammu and Kashmir, he stated that Pakistan, which was born out of the realization of the right to self-determination, will continue to extend unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just and legitimate freedom struggle from the Indian occupation. He reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a central pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Highlighting Pakistan’s expanding diplomatic footprint, he underscored the country’s role as a responsible, peace-loving state that continues to forge win-win partnerships through a balanced and forward-looking foreign policy.

The Ambassador also acknowledged that significant challenges remain, including a volatile regional environment and the persistent threat of terrorism. He stressed the need to consolidate past gains and build upon existing successes.

Emphasizing collective responsibility, he called for a unified national effort to unlock Pakistan’s true potential, with contributions from all segments of society.

The Ambassador also expressed his deep appreciation for the officers and staff of the Mission for their dedication and professionalism in effectively articulating Pakistan’s positions at the United Nations.

He described serving the country at the multilateral forum a rare honour and a profound responsibility.

The ceremony concluded with renewed resolve to continue striving for a stronger, more prosperous, and forward-looking Pakistan.