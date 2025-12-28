Ambassador Asim Ahmed calls demise of global diplomats – Rafeeuddin Ahmed & Shamshad Akhtar — ‘big loss’

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (APP): Pakistani Ambassador to United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, has described the passing of Rafeeuddin Ahmad and Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, two of Pakistan’s eminent international civil servants, as a “big loss to diplomacy.”

In a statement, he said they were “Outstanding leaders”, who made “Great contribution to the global objectives of peace and development.”

Rafeeuddin, a former Pakistan Foreign Service officer, who served, among other top posts, as Chef de Cabinet of ex-UN Secretary-General Kurt Waldhiem, passed away in New York on Saturday, aged 93. He is expected to be buried on Tuesday.

Ms. Akhtar, 71, a prominent economist and former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, passed away in Karachi. She also held high positions in the UN, including as the executive secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), as well as in the World Bank.

“Sad day for Pakistan”, Ambassador Asim Ahmad said in his statement. “Such a loss; (they) will be deeply missed.”

Rafeeuddin’s wife, Nighat Ahmed, passed away in 2023. He is survived by his two sons — Ziauddin and Kamaluddin.