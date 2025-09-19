Amb Faisal Niaz Tirmizi attends farewell reception in Dubai

- Advertisement -

ABU DHABI, Sep 19 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Friday attended a farewell reception hosted in his honor by Vista Maritime Travel Tourism’s team including Dr. Zafar Tahir and Dr. Fatima Khalid, in Dubai.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Emirati dignitaries, and representatives of the Pakistani community.

In his remarks, Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his deepest gratitude to the hosts for organizing a memorable gathering and extended thanks to all the distinguished guests for joining.

The Ambassador underscored the warmth, cooperation, and hospitality extended by the leadership and people of the UAE.

He highlighted the close bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the UAE and conveyed appreciation to the Emirati brothers and sisters, the vibrant Pakistani diaspora, and members of the diplomatic community for their support throughout his stay.

Ambassador Tirmizi also extended sincere appreciation for the dedication and teamwork of his colleagues at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, acknowledging their vital role in serving the community and furthering bilateral ties.

The Ambassador said that he would carry with him fond memories of his tenure in the UAE as he proceeds to his next assignment in Moscow, Russia, a land of rich history, culture, and natural beauty.