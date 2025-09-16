Ahead of high-level UNGA, UN Chief blasts Israeli war in Gaza as ‘horrendous’ and ‘intolerable’

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 16 (APP): UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged world leaders to “get serious – and deliver”, specially on the continuing Israeli war in Gaza, as they begin arriving in New York for the high-level week of the 80th General Assembly.

Speaking at a press conference at the UN Headquarters on Tuesday in New York, he warned that global divisions, conflicts and crises have left the very principle of international cooperation to its most fragile point in decades.

The UN chief condemned the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza, calling them “horrendous” and stating that the war in the territory was “morally, politically and legally intolerable”.

His statements came amid Israel’s launch of a ground offensive in Gaza City and his remarks highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, the blockage of aid, and the urgent need for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

Responding to a spate of questions on the grave situation in Gaza and its various aspects, the secretary-general once again appealed for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and for the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages held in enclave.

He stressed the need for immediate and unfettered humanitarian access to Gaza to deliver life-saving aid.

His remarks coincided with Israel’s launch of a ground assault on Gaza City and a determination to continue its military campaign.

Guterres reiterated that the establishment and maintenance of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are in violation of international law and must cease.

And he affirmed that the only path to lasting peace is through a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side.

He described the upcoming high-stake General Assembly session as “the World Cup of diplomacy.”

“But this cannot be about scoring points – it must be about solving problems. There is too much at stake.”

The UN chief described a world adrift in “turbulent, uncharted waters,” listing widening geopolitical divides, escalating conflicts, climate change, runaway technologies, and rising inequalities, as challenges that demand urgent solutions.

“International cooperation is straining under pressures unseen in our lifetimes,” he said.

Nearly 150 heads of state and government are expected in New York next week, alongside thousands of officials and diplomats.

Guterres said he would personally hold more than 150 bilateral meetings, pressing leaders “to speak directly with each other, to bridge divides, to reduce risks, to find solutions.”

The Secretary-General highlighted peace, climate, responsible innovation, gender equality, development financing and UN reform as central themes of the week.

He called for urgent steps to end wars in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and beyond, and reiterated the need for “a just, lasting peace in the Middle East based on a two-State solution.”

On climate, he urged countries to bring forward stronger national plans to keep global warming below the 1.5°C threshold envisioned in the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change – which seems increasingly out of reach.

He also announced the launch of a Global Dialogue on AI Governance to ensure technology develops with benefits to humanity “at the centre.”

The week will also feature a first-ever biennial summit bringing together international financial institutions and world leaders to advance commitments on financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – which are seriously off-track – as well as commemorations of the 30th anniversary of the landmark Beijing conference on gender equality.

“The list is long because the needs are great,” Guterres said, adding that the current global crises demand not “posturing and promises” but leadership that is committed to making concrete progress.

He concluded with a blunt appeal: “The United Nations is the place. Next week is the time. Leaders must get serious – and deliver.”