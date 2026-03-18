A fusion of tradition and Innovation: Pakistani student’s artistic journey in Chengdu

CHENGDU, (China) Mar 18 (APP)::For Muhammad Yasir Baloch, a Pakistani undergraduate studying art and product design at Chengdu University, every day in China is a lesson in creativity. The buildings towering over the city’s streets, the ancient artifacts displayed in its museums, and the intricate embroidery on traditional garments all speak to him in the language of design.

“When I see the buildings here, I am truly amazed,” Yasir Baloch said, describing his surroundings with evident enthusiasm. “China is a vast country with a rich tapestry of culture, art and design. It has opened my eyes to new possibilities.”

As a product design student, Yasir Baloch sees his field as closely tied to everyday life. “Design is about creating new things and solving problems,” he said. “Here I see many things. Product design relates to everything we use around us: tables, chairs, plastics, hairdryers, women’s products and jeans. Every single thing we use in daily life is a product.”

His journey in China began with the fundamentals. “I started with the basics, with sketching and design. I first understood what 2D and 3D are, and how I can create innovative designs for new generations.” This foundation has paved the way for his current ambitions, CEN reported.

Yasir has immersed himself in China’s artistic heritage, walking through the halls of Chengdu’s Jinsha Site Museum, where relics of the ancient Shu civilization tell stories of a distant past. He has traveled to Beijing and parts of Gansu Province, with each journey adding to his understanding of Chinese aesthetics. These experiences have shaped his vision for the future, one rooted in the belief that innovation comes from honouring tradition while daring to create something new.

This philosophy recently took shape in a project that fused Pakistani and Chinese cultures through fashion design. The design, which he named after his birthday, blended vibrant Pakistani patterns with refined Chinese craftsmanship. The work received positive feedback from his teachers and has helped shape the direction of his upcoming thesis.

“I want to do my thesis in fashion design because I think it suits me,” he said. “China has given me a lot of fashion sense.” For Yasir, fashion is more than clothing. It is a canvas for cultural fusion. Drawing on the fashion influences he has encountered in China, he envisions a distinctive blend of Pakistani and Chinese elements that results in something original.

Yasir Baloch’s pride in his heritage is also evident in his personal style. He sometimes wears Baloch shalwar with a large turban, reflecting his roots and sparking curiosity among his university peers. Beyond clothing, he shares his culture through food, preparing Baloch dishes for international festivals on campus and elsewhere in the city. He believes these moments of exchange are small but meaningful steps toward mutual understanding.

His observations of Chinese society have also left a lasting impression. “Chinese people always seem happy and always enjoy their lives,” he said. “No matter their age, whether they are over 50, over 70, young people or teenagers, they are always smiling, dancing and laughing. This has inspired me to approach my work with the same joy and positivity.”

Looking ahead, Yasir Baloch sees great potential for collaboration between China and Pakistan in design and art. He believes such partnerships could bring both creative breakthroughs and significant business opportunities. “I can work really hard on this,” he said. “It will be a great thing for the future.”