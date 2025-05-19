A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in Mina this year: Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation

- Advertisement -

By Raziq Ali Shah

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, May 19 (APP): Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud said on Monday that the government is providing facilities to pilgrims in Mina that are at par with A-category standards, despite being officially categorized under D-category.

Talking to state media after reviewing arrangements made by Saudi Company- Al-Rajhi along with Director Makkah Azizullah Khan and Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan in Mina, Dr. Mehsud said that state-of-the-art facilities will be available to pilgrims this year, making this Hajj a historically significant experience in terms of comfort and services.

He said that over 90 percent of the arrangements have already been completed while the remaining will be finalized in a few days.

Highlighting the affordability and value of the government Hajj scheme, he said it remains significantly more economical and efficient than private Hajj packages. The government is charging only around Rs 1,050,000 compared to Rs 2,000,000 typically charged for private Hajj, he said.

Sharing details of facilities introduced this year, Dr. Mehsud said that traditional mattresses have been replaced with sofa-cum-beds, installation of gypsum board walls in upgraded tents, and the addition of air conditioners alongside existing air coolers.

He said the introduction of elevated luggage storage racks to improve space and comfort.

He said every ‘Maktab’ has a dedicated kitchen and the pilgrims in Mina will receive five meals a day—three freshly prepared and two packaged. The pilgrims will also be provided round the clock juices and tea in Mina, he added.

He said shoe hangers, deep freezers, and refrigerators have also been installed in the corridors, which have also been carpeted and fitted with overhead shades.

The Chief Coordinator said that there are 34 Maktabs in Mina dedicated to Pakistani pilgrims, each staffed with a doctor and paramedics. “Our inspection teams are conducting regular visits to monitor the facilities provided by the Al Rajhi Company,” he said.

Each Maktab, he added, has designated coordinators responsible for continuously reviewing and maintaining the arrangements.

Responding to a question, he said that over 23,000 buses operate on the Mina route during the Mashair days.