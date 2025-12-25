9th China-Pakistan economic corridor media forum convenes

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Dec 25 (APP): The 9th China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum was held in a hybrid format (online + offline) in Islamabad and Beijing on December 24. With the theme “Strengthen Media Cooperation, Advance the Construction of the Upgraded Version 2.0 of CPEC”, the forum was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and co-organized by China Economic Net and Pakistan-China Institute.

Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, reviewed his involvement in China-Pakistan exchanges in three capacities as a student, a government official and a minister, emphasizing that China-Pakistan friendship is time-tested and ever-strengthening.

He pointed out that the advent of the digital age has transformed the way information is disseminated, and disinformation and information warfare have become global challenges. He proposed establishing a China-Pakistan joint fact-checking forum to promptly counter false reports and enhance media cooperation between the two countries. The minister reaffirmed that the Pakistani government and media will remain committed to strengthening China-Pakistan media cooperation, and invited the private sector to tell the story of China-Pakistan cooperation together.

Zheng Qingdong, President and Editor-in-Chief of Economic Daily, noted that over the past decade, CPEC has evolved from a blueprint into a tangible reality, embarked on a new journey of its upgraded Version 2.0, and established itself as a model of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Pakistan.

He stated that it is the mission entrusted by the times and an unshirkable responsibility of the media to tell the story of CPEC with depth, vividness and resonance and create a sound public opinion environment for the common cause. He emphasized that the media of the two countries should forge ahead hand in hand as promoters of development, pass on the torch of bilateral ties as guardians of friendship, and work together in solidarity as partners in global good governance.

Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal, Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, said that since her first visit to China in 2016, she has participated in inter-party exchanges, youth delegation visits and media forums, giving her a firsthand understanding of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

She pointed out that China’s concept of win-win cooperation, especially its pragmatic cooperation with the Global South, stands in sharp contrast to certain confrontational thinking in the international community. In terms of media cooperation, she appealed to both sides to further strengthen collaboration and jointly establish a rapid information response mechanism to effectively address the challenge of disinformation.

Jiang Zaidong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, stated that over the past decade, the CPEC Media Forum has grown from an information exchange platform into a high-end dialogue brand, always resonating with the corridor and playing a unique and positive role.

The advancement of CPEC’s upgraded Version 2.0 will inject a steady stream of vitality into China-Pakistan media cooperation. He called upon Chinese and Pakistani media and think tanks to strengthen daily cooperation, act as interpreters of the two nations’ development achievements, disseminators of CPEC’s construction outcomes, and promoters of the profound China-Pakistan friendship.

He urged them to actively disseminate the development achievements of CPEC, thereby consolidating the public opinion foundation and forging social consensus for the upgraded Version 2.0 of the corridor and the building of the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, President of the Pakistan-China Institute, pointed out that disinformation and fake news have become important factors affecting national security and international public opinion. China and Pakistan face similar challenges in this field, making it necessary to strengthen media collaboration and establish a rapid information response mechanism.

He expressed his expectation that through media forums, youth exchanges and think tank cooperation, the public opinion foundation between the two countries will be continuously consolidated, and China-Pakistan friendship will progress steadily and endure.

At the forum, representatives from media, think tanks and business circles of the two countries, including Yang Chunyan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Languages Press under China International Communications Group, Hamid Mir, Senior Journalist of Pakistan’s Geo News, Liu Zongyi, Director of the Center for South Asia Studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, Mohammad Malick, Senior Journalist of Pakistan’s ARY News, Hu Pingping, Journalist and Associate Senior Translator at the Asia-Africa Language Programs Center of China Media Group, and Liu Yonggang, Senior Executive of China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited, conducted extensive and in-depth discussions on ways to deepen China-Pakistan media cooperation under the current international situation.

About 200 high-level officials, media and think tank representatives, and other professionals from China and Pakistan attended the event. Established in 2015, the CPEC Media Forum is committed to deepening media cooperation between China and Pakistan and jointly telling the story of CPEC and China-Pakistan cooperation. Having successfully completed nine editions to date, it has become an influential platform for exchange between the media of the two countries.