2025 Global Governance Roundtable for SCO countries held in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct 17 (APP): The 2025 Global Governance Roundtable for SCO Countries aimed to contribute “SCO wisdom” to addressing the challenges and deficits in current global governance and advancing the process of global sustainable development was held in Beijing.

More than 150 representatives from the SCO Secretariat, United Nations agencies in China, as well as think tanks, media professionals, and international organizations from China and SCO member states participated in the dialogue.

Chang Bo, Director of the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, emphasized the importance of the SCO’s role in fostering global peace and cooperation. He highlighted the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), which calls for a more inclusive, democratic, and efficient international system. This initiative, which was formally introduced during the “SCO+” meeting in Tianjin, aims to ensure that global governance serves the interests of all countries, particularly developing nations, CEN reported.

SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and other officials reiterated the SCO’s commitment to multilateralism and international law. The initiative advocates for a people-centered approach to global governance, prioritizing peaceful coexistence, equitable development, and stronger international collaboration. It aligns with the UN’s “Compact for the Future” and seeks to rebuild trust between nations while supporting the ongoing transformation towards a more multipolar world order.

Sohail Mahmood, Director General, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Pakistan addressed that Pakistan agreed with this compelling logic and has fully supported this Initiative from the outset. It is no coincidence that the GGI’s five core concepts are immersed in the time-honored norms of inter-state relations and these concepts have been central to modern China’s diplomatic thought and practice.

In closing, the conference underscored the importance of the SCO’s role in shaping the future of global governance, advocating for a comprehensive and collaborative approach to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges.

The Roundtable was jointly organized by the China International Communications Group (CICG), the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the China Institute of International Studies, and hosted by the CICG Center for Europe and Asia (China Pictorial) and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies.

